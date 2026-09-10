Bruce Springsteen has released a 37-minute live video shot on the final night of the E-Street Band's Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. The footage, filmed at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, finds the Boss in an impassioned mood, opening the set with a variation of the fiery speech he first made at Manchester's Co Op Live in May 2025.

"It is great to be in Philadelphia, home of our Declaration of Independence and birthplace of American democracy," Springsteen tells the 20,000-strong audience. "Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour. We begin the night with a prayer for our men and women in service overseas. We pray for an end to this conflict and for their safe return."

The musicians onstage with Springsteen include E-Street regulars Roy Bittan (piano, synthesiser), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass guitar), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals) and Max Weinberg (drums), in addition to Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who previously played with Springsteen on the Wrecking Ball Tour in 2013 and the following year's High Hopes Tour.

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“I’m thrilled to be releasing our final show from the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour – recorded in the birthplace of American freedom, Philadelphia, USA,” says Springsteen. “On the tour, we rocked the house from one end of the country to the other and, while we were at it, we spoke up everywhere in defence of our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, and our sacred democracy – which are under attack by a lawless President and his regime. It's all captured on our Philadelphia Freedom Cut – hope you enjoy it.”

The seven songs in the video include covers of The Temptations' War and The Clash's Clampdown, Born In The USA and ​Streets Of Minneapolis, the song Springsteen wrote in honour of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two civilians shot and killed by ICE agents in the city. Full tracklist below.

The rest of the concert will be available in three additional videos released before the end of the year.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour (Philadelph... - YouTube Watch On

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour (Philadelphia Freedom Cut) tracklist

War

​Born In The U.S.A.

Death To My Hometown

Clampdown

No Surrender

Darkness On The Edge of Town

​Streets Of Minneapolis