"It’s a surprise." Bruce Springsteen has not one, but two new albums in the pipeline

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he has not one, but two new albums in the pipeline.

Springsteen's most recent record, Only the Strong Survive, his 21st studio album, was released in 2022, but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter says that he has already completed one new album, and is at work on a second collection.

"I’m currently working on a couple of records," he tells Rolling Stone writer Andy Greene. "I did finish one, and it is done. I’m in the process of working on this other one, which, because of the nature of the material, felt like it should come out first. So that’s the situation I’m in. I’m trying to finish that up, and I’d like to release that first. And then this other record that I made, which is not time-relevant, it can come out at any time and it’ll work."

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Asked by Greene if it is a solo record or an E Street record, Springsteen replies, "It’s a surprise."

Yesterday, September 10, Springsteen released a 37-minute live video shot on the final night of the E-Street Band's Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.



“I’m thrilled to be releasing our final show from the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour – recorded in the birthplace of American freedom, Philadelphia, USA,” Springsteen said in a statement. “On the tour, we rocked the house from one end of the country to the other and, while we were at it, we spoke up everywhere in defence of our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, and our sacred democracy – which are under attack by a lawless President and his regime. It's all captured on our Philadelphia Freedom Cut – hope you enjoy it.”

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen was asked about the fact that, being so vocal about his opposition to Donald Trump each night on his tour, he is undoubtedly destined to lose some fans who support the President.

"Well, I’m old now and I do what I want to do, which I’ve actually always done my entire life," an unapologetic Springsteen replied. "I always made the records I wanted to make and then went out and found the audience for them. So it was the same thing with this show. This was the show I wanted to make, the story I wanted to tell. I went out to find its audience, and I’m sure there were people, and I’ve read things where people were vehement about the content of the show, and that’s just the way the chips fall. And that’s OK with me right now."



The remainder of the Philadelphia concert is to be made available in three additional videos released before the end of 2026.

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