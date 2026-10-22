"I will miss all of you with all of my heart." The Offspring guitarist Noodles to step away from live performances to deal with "a sudden and fairly serious health issue"

The Offspring's guitarist Noodles has announced that he is to step back from touring with the band as he deals with a health matter.

The 63-year-old guitarist, real name Kevin Wasserman, shared his statement in social media post yesterday, October 21.

"It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue," the post reads.

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"The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence. I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later. Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart.

“Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts," Noodles concluded. "I really appreciate it.”

The Offspring currently have four live shows lined up.



They're set to play The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 24, SEMA fest in Las Vegas on November 6, the Corona Capital 2026 festival in Mexico City on November 21, and the iHeartRadioALTerEgo 2027 festival at the KIA Forum on Los Angeles on January 16.

It has not yet been announced who will deputise for Noodles in his absence.

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The Californian punk quartet are currently touring 2024's Supercharged album.



"It's hard to think of another multi-platinum rock band who are as consistently under-rated as The Offspring," Louder wrote when the album was released. "Back when 'Music Television' actually held the attention of teenagers for hours and hours on end, heavy rotation of the videos for hit singles Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) and the admittedly pretty awful Original Prankster, helped foster an unfair impression of the Orange County quartet as a novelty act, and in 2024, The Offspring's aren't even afforded the misty-eyed nostalgia granted to their hugely inferior successors Blink-182 or Sum 41, nevermind the bewildering acclaim bestowed upon the likes of Neck Deep or Magnolia Park. And it's fair to say that, following on from 2021's inessential Let The Bad Times Roll, the world isn't awaiting a new Offspring album with the same anticipation as say, The Cure's upcoming Songs Of A Lost World.

"Regardless, Supercharged, produced by Bob Rock, who has worked with the band on every album from 2008's Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace onwards, is a triumph, and a late-career highlight."