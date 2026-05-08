Welsh star Bonnie Tyler has been placed into a medically induced coma in a hospital in Faro, Portugal, after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery.

"Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery,” a spokesman for the singer says. "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."

The news arrives two days after Tyler was admitted to hospital. At that time, a statement shared via the singer's social media suggested she was recuperating after successful surgery.

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"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," the post read. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

Tyler, whose first single My! My! Honeycomb was released almost exactly 50 years ago, is most famous for Total Eclipse Of The Heart, the Jim Steinman-penned power ballad that topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic and sold more than six million copies worldwide.

Late last year, Tyler announced the Jubilee Tour, a run of dates to celebrate her half-century career. The next scheduled date is at the SummerLust Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, on May 22, and the tour climaxes with a show at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on December 17.