ZZ Top confirm North American tour

ZZ Top have announced a North American tour for the spring of 2016.

More shows are still to be confirmed, with 25 dates revealed so far. The trek starts in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on March 18.

Billy Gibbons says: “ZZ is comin’ at ’cha with the 2016 Hell Raisers Tour. We’re getting the road ready and know you, too, are ready to rock. It’s gonna be a good, loud time.”

Tickets go on sale on December 18 (Friday) at 10am local time.

ZZ Top had to cancel a string of US dates in 2014 after Dusty Hill damaged his hip in a fall on the band’s tour bus.

Gibbons issued his debut solo album Perfectamundo in October.

ZZ TOP US TOUR 2016

Mar 18: Thackerville Winstar World Casino and Resort, OK

Mar 19: Catoosa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK

Mar 20: Evansville Aiken Theatre in The Centre, IN

Mar 23: Kitchener Centre in the Square, ON

Mar 24: Orillia Casino Rama Entertainment Centre, ON

Mar 26: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino Resort, MI

Mar 28: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

Mar 29: Winnipeg MTS Center, MB

Mar 31: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Apr 02: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Apr 04: Dawson Creek EnCana Events Centre, BC

Apr 06: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Apr 07: Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre, BC

Apr 08: Victoria Save On Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Apr 13: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center, CO

Apr 14: Lubbock Lone Star Events Center, TX

Apr 15: Shawnee The Firelake Arena, OK

Apr 22: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

Apr 23: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Apr 24: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Apr 27: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Apr 29: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville Music Festival, FL

May 03: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC