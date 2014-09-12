ZZ Top off the road until next year

ZZ Top will take the rest of the year off while Dusty Hill recovers from a tour bus fall, the band have reported.

The bassist and vocalist sustained damage to his hip after falling aboard the bus last month. It was reported that he required “immediate attention” and the band called off US shows until mid-September.

The move came after the earliest dates had to be postponed while Hill underwent a procedure for kidney stones.

Now ZZ Top have confirmed plans to stay off the road until January, while some of the previously-announced gigs have been rescheduled for May.

They say in a statement: “Dusty’s wellbeing is paramount. We’re looking forward to getting out there and rockin’ it with him in a big way.”

Hill has joked that he’d like to add Slim Harpo track Hip Shake to the band’s set. Full tour dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks.