ZIO announce new live album and August tour dates

UK-based prog rockers ZIO have announced they will release a new live album Elibomevil on August 24. At the same time the band have also announced a short run of live dates around the release date.

Elibomevil was recorded on the band's 2023 Truewaves tour which saw the band p[reforming with guest vocalists Hayley Griffiths and Ghost Of The Machine/Nova Cascade singer Charlie Bramald. That Joe Payne, Heather Findlay and Monnaie de Singe also performed at various dates throughout the tour.

"This album is not only a thrilling compilation of live performances but also a captivating concept album," the band state. "Stay tuned as more details about the concept will be revealed in May. Additionally, we'll be announcing our new band lineup and support bands for the tour soon."

Pre-orders for Elibomevil will open on April 24.

ZIO will play the following dates:

Aug 28: London The Bedford

Aug 29: Leicester The Musician

Aug 30: St. Helens The Citadel

Sep 1: Southampton The 1865

(Image credit: ZIo)