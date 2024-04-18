ZIO announce new live album and August tour dates

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

UK-based proggers ZIO will release live album Elibomevil in August

Zio
(Image credit: Simon Arnold)

UK-based prog rockers ZIO have announced they will release a new live album Elibomevil on August 24. At the same time the band have also announced a short run of live dates around the release date.

Elibomevil was recorded on the band's 2023 Truewaves tour which saw the band p[reforming with guest vocalists Hayley Griffiths and Ghost Of The Machine/Nova Cascade singer Charlie Bramald. That Joe PayneHeather Findlay and Monnaie de Singe also performed at various dates throughout the tour.

"This album is not only a thrilling compilation of live performances but also a captivating concept album," the band state. "Stay tuned as more details about the concept will be revealed in May. Additionally, we'll be announcing our new band lineup and support bands for the tour soon."

Pre-orders for Elibomevil will open on April 24.

ZIO will play the following dates:
Aug 28: London The Bedford
Aug 29: Leicester The Musician
Aug 30: St. Helens The Citadel
Sep 1: Southampton The 1865

Zio

(Image credit: ZIo)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

