Zeal & Ardor share cinematic video for Death To The Holy

Zeal & Ardor have premiered the stunning cinematic music video for Death To The Holy, a track lifted from their recently-released self-titled third studio album.

Director by Jen Ries, the video captures the journey of an astronaut who makes a world-changing discovery.

Speaking of the project, frontman Manuel Gagneux says "The video to Death To The Holy marks a visual departure from our established aesthetic.

"A short and buzzing rumination on the question 'What would happen if we get proof of God's nonexistence?' Directed by Jen Ries, it perfectly matches the song's urgency and relentlessness.’’

Other recent releases by Zeal & Ardor include the video for Run, directed by Garrick J. Lauterbach and Golden Liar, directed by Max Carlo Kohal.

In other news, Zeal & Ardor will be returning to the UK in May/June 2022, as special guests to Meshuggah.

Watch the video below:

May 26: Nottingham Rock City

May 28: Manchester Academy

May 29: Bristol O2 Academy

May 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 01: Dublin Olympia

Jun 03: London Royal Albert Hall