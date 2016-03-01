Zakk Wylde plays Black Sabbath on Hello Kitty guitar

A video of Zakk Wylde playing N.I.B by Black Sabbath on a Hello Kitty mini-guitar has been released.

Loudwire filmed the guitarist’s acoustic cover of the 1970 song by Sabbath, who he refers to as “the cat’s pyjamas.” View it below.

Wylde previously said of his days touring with Ozzy: “I’ve always loved, especially during the drinking days with Oz, when I’d be touring with the boss, after we got done doing a show we’d jump in the submarine and roll on to the next town.

“I’d sit up the front with whoever was driving and we’d all meet up there and drink cocktails, listening to The Eagles, Neil Young, Creedence – solving the problems of the world, talking about everything.”

The axeman recently issued his single Sleeping Dogs from his record Book Of Shadows II, due out on April 8. The record comes 20 years after his first Book Of Shadows release.

Wylde is currently out on the road on the Experience Hendrix Tour across the US. He’ll hit the road with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi under the Generation Axe banner in April. He’ll then return to Europe for a string of shows.

Last year, The Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy played Slayer, KISS and Rush on a Hello Kitty kit.

ZAKK WYLDE BOOK OF SHADOWS II TRACKLIST

Autumn Changes Tears Of December Lay Me Down Lost Prayer Darkest Hour The Levee Eyes Of Burden Forgotten Memory Yesterday’s Tears harbours Of Pity Sorrowed regret Useless Apologies Sleeping Dogs The King

May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands

May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany

Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria

Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland

Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France

Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany