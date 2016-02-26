Zakk Wylde streams Sleeping Dogs

Zakk Wylde has issued a stream of his track Sleeping Dogs.
It features on his upcoming Book Of Shadows II album, due out on April 8 via Spinefarm Records and comes 20 years after his first Book Of Shadows release.
Last year, Wylde hinted the record would be more laid-back than some of his previous material.
He said: “I’m always writing mellow stuff. Once I get done doing the heavy thing, I’ll sit behind a piano or pick up an acoustic. It puts you in a different state of mind when you’re writing.”
Book Of Shadows II is available for pre-order.
Wylde is currently out on the road on the Experience Hendrix Tour across the US. He’ll then embark on a run of dates with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi under the Generation Axe banner in April.
He’ll then return to Europe for a string of dates.
Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist
- Autumn Changes
- Tears Of December
- Lay Me Down
- Lost Prayer
- Darkest Hour
- The Levee
- Eyes Of Burden
- Forgotten Memory
- Yesterday’s Tears
- harbours Of Pity
- Sorrowed regret
- Useless Apologies
- Sleeping Dogs
- The King
Zakk Wylde 2016 European tour dates
May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands
May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany
Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria
Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland
Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic
Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France
Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France
Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain
Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany
Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany