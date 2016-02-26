Trending

Zakk Wylde streams Sleeping Dogs

By News  

Hear Zakk Wylde’s track from Book Of Shadows II - out April 8

Zakk Wylde has issued a stream of his track Sleeping Dogs.

It features on his upcoming Book Of Shadows II album, due out on April 8 via Spinefarm Records and comes 20 years after his first Book Of Shadows release.

Last year, Wylde hinted the record would be more laid-back than some of his previous material.

He said: “I’m always writing mellow stuff. Once I get done doing the heavy thing, I’ll sit behind a piano or pick up an acoustic. It puts you in a different state of mind when you’re writing.”

Book Of Shadows II is available for pre-order.

Wylde is currently out on the road on the Experience Hendrix Tour across the US. He’ll then embark on a run of dates with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi under the Generation Axe banner in April.

He’ll then return to Europe for a string of dates.

Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist

  1. Autumn Changes
  2. Tears Of December
  3. Lay Me Down
  4. Lost Prayer
  5. Darkest Hour
  6. The Levee
  7. Eyes Of Burden
  8. Forgotten Memory
  9. Yesterday’s Tears
  10. harbours Of Pity
  11. Sorrowed regret
  12. Useless Apologies
  13. Sleeping Dogs
  14. The King

Zakk Wylde 2016 European tour dates

May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands
May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany
Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria
Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland
Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic
Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France
Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France
Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain
Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany
Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany