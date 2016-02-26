Zakk Wylde streams Sleeping Dogs

Zakk Wylde has issued a stream of his track Sleeping Dogs.

It features on his upcoming Book Of Shadows II album, due out on April 8 via Spinefarm Records and comes 20 years after his first Book Of Shadows release.

Last year, Wylde hinted the record would be more laid-back than some of his previous material.

He said: “I’m always writing mellow stuff. Once I get done doing the heavy thing, I’ll sit behind a piano or pick up an acoustic. It puts you in a different state of mind when you’re writing.”

Book Of Shadows II is available for pre-order.

Wylde is currently out on the road on the Experience Hendrix Tour across the US. He’ll then embark on a run of dates with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi under the Generation Axe banner in April.

He’ll then return to Europe for a string of dates.

Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist

Autumn Changes Tears Of December Lay Me Down Lost Prayer Darkest Hour The Levee Eyes Of Burden Forgotten Memory Yesterday’s Tears harbours Of Pity Sorrowed regret Useless Apologies Sleeping Dogs The King

May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands

May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany

Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria

Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland

Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France

Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany