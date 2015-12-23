Wylde’s Shadows II complete in weeks

Zakk Wylde expects to finish his Book Of Shadows II album in the coming weeks, he’s reported.

The Black Label Society mainman previously announced its released would coincide with the 20th anniversary of 1996 solo work The Book Of Shadows.

Now Wylde tells the Phoenix New Times: “We ended up having about 40 basic tracks we put down. It’s a matter of putting lyrics to them and finishing them up.

“I’ll probably start recording again before Christmas, doing some vocals, then try to knock out as much as I can in January – and the record should be done.”

In October, Wylde told Louder Noise that the project was an “acoustic thing” and “more mellow” than his BLS output, adding: “I’m always writing mellow stuff. Once I get done doing the heavy thing, I’ll sit behind a piano or pick up an acoustic. It puts you in a different state of mind when you’re writing.”

BLS play a short run of North American dates starting at the weekend.