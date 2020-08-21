Your easy guide to getting the new issue of Prog

The new issue of Prog is now on sale. It's got Fish on the cover, and includes great features with Steve Hackett, Jon Anderson, Gentle Giant, Lonely Robot, Be-Bop Deluxe, Goldray, Peter Hammill, ELP, Marillion, Exploring Birdsong and loads more...

In many parts of the world we're seeing lifting of some restrictions in relation to COVID-19. So we've come up with this guide to help point you in the right direction so you don't miss out on your copy of Prog.

First up however, good news for international subscribers. We are now in a position to update subscribers about their stockpiled back issues. These are now being sent out. Future has over 130,000 magazines that will need to be sent out so the process is expected to take up to ten days to clear the backlog.

* Prog is on sale in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents and other magazine retailers. If you're in the UK try using our store finder to find your nearest stockist.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £1.78 an issue. And also from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from My Favourite Magazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual during lockdown.

* Subscriptions. You can currently get a six month subscription to Prog Magazine in our Summer Sale for just £9.99 (rising to £27.99 every consecutive six months. Details here.

PLEASE NOTE

We are experiencing large volumes of queries and we want to make sure that they are all answered.

If you have a query about your subscription the best way to contact us is through this form so we can help as quickly as possible.