Yossi Sassi & The Oriental Rock Orchestra release video for Brotherhood

Israeli prog rockers Yossi Sassi and his Oriental Rock Orchestra have released a new video for Brotherhood. It's taken from the band's brand new digital album Hear And Dare, now available on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. You can watch the new video below.

"This album is our homage to music and musicians, and the rare moments of synergistic creativity that they share," comments former Orphaned Land guitarist Sassi. "It was recorded in between Lock-Downs, in Black Rock Studios, a top notch studio on the Island of Santorini, Greece, while the Orchestra members had to learn the music on the island itself.

"Waking up without mobile phones nor schedule, learning songs on the balcony and recording in front of the Mediterranean sea. A blissful and unique experience, which we feel truly reflects on the result! We hope this music makes you feel & react, hear and dare to go beyond!"

The band will also perform a special online Hear And Dare album release show in Tel Aviv will take place on May 12th. Get tickets.

Get Hear And Dare.

(Image credit: Yossi Sassi)

Yossi Sassi & The Oriental Rock Orchestra: Hear And Dare

1. Brotherhood

2. The Mind Spirit

3. Hear And Dare

4. Benjamin's Journey

5. Gates Of Ishtar

6. Gia Sigouria

7. Levitating

8. Night Flight

9. Kostas

10. Hope