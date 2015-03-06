Brainstorm: Yossi Sassi

This month we needle Yossi Sassi.
Q1You worked for Microsoft from the years 1999 to 2007. What was your job title?
Yossi Sassi: I was Group Manager Technology Solutions and Partners.
A: Big title!
Q2 Orphaned Land’s 1996 second album El Norra Alila derives its name from a Jewish **poem. During which part of Yom Kippur is that **poem recited?
YS: It’s when you’re closing the festival, it’s called Ne’ila.
A: Correct.
Q3 And what’s the longest song on that album?
YS: Technically The Evil Urge was the longest but we dragged that out with a lot of silence. The longest actual song is Flawless Belief.
A: Absolutely right.
Q4 So far which is the only Muslim country to permit Orphaned Land to perform within their borders?
YS: Turkey.
A: Correct.
Q5 And where in Turkey were you presented with your three Peace and Friendship Awards?
YS: Two were in Istanbul and the other was in Ankarra.
A: Correct.
Q6 Orphaned Land played Wacken Festival in 2010 on the Party Stage on the Saturday. Who headlined that stage?
YS: Damn, that’s a hard question! Ozzy?
A: Metal Church.
Q7 Who has replaced you as guitarist in the band?
YS: They haven’t officially replaced me, but live it’s session guitarist Idan Amsalem.
A: Okay!
**Q8 ‘Yesterday is a dream, tomorrow is a vision.’ This is a line **that was taken from which **one of **your songs?
YS: Sahara Afternoon, from Melting Clocks.
A: Correct.
Q9 Guitar god Marty Friedman plays on your current album Desert Butterflies, but who was his guitar counterpart in the band Cacophony and what was their second, final album called?
YS: Jason Becker, he’s such an inspiration. I can see the cover of the album, but not the name.
A: A bit niche, this one! It was Go Off!
Q10 You’re renowned for your bouzoukitara. What’s the Greek folk music that first adopted the bouzouki?
YS: Rebetiko.
A: It was.
GENERAL PROG
Q11 Devin Townsend sang lead vocals on which 1993 album by which guitar star?
YS: Was it Steve Vai? The one after Passion And Warfare… no, sorry Steve!
A: Sex & Religion.
Q12 At which institution did Jon Petrucci, John Myung and Mike Portnoy meet and form Dream Theater?
YS: Berklee Music College. They were Majesty first.
A: That’s all right.
Q13 Porcupine Tree guitarist John Wesley’s currently playing with which group?
YS: Bigelf. He’s such a good guy.
A: Indeed.
Q14 Can you name Steven Wilson’s first solo album?
YS: Yes, it was Insurgentes.
A: It was.
Q15 Norwegian prog metallers Pagan’s Mind re-recorded their debut album Infinity Divine in 2004. Which song did they miss off it?
YS: I love their third album, Enigmatic : Calling, but I’m not good with track names!
A: It was Moonlight Pact.
Q16 What’s the opening song on Opeth’s Pale Communion?
YS: [Sings the riff] I can play it! But these days I can’t remember names.
A: Eternal Rains Will Come.
Q17 Which remake of a classic Paul Verhoeven sci-fi movie notably features Hocus Pocus by Focus?
YS: Got to be Robocop.
A: Yes.
Q18 And who wrote that classic tune?
YS: Jan Akkerman and Thijs Van Leer.
A: Correct.
Q19 Which Rush album features The Spirit Of Radio?
YS: Hmm, I don’t really know their catalogue that well.
A: Permanent Waves.
Q20 Which Pink Floyd album turns 40 this September?
YS: Dark Side…, no, the one after. Wish You Were Here?
A: Absolutely right.
TOTAL: 14½/20
Well, not too bad. I remember every album, cover and song from before I was 25, but nowadays…