Yes to celebrate 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge with US extensive tour

Yes have announced that they'll be taking the Close To The Edge leg of their ongoing Album Series to the US later this year. The run of 28 shows will kick off with a pair of shows at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA, on October 7 and 8, and climax at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, NY, on November 19.

The UK leg of the Close To The Edge tour finally took place in June after being postponed twice, and saw the band perform Close To The Edge in full, alongside other classic tracks from the band's repertoire.

“We were young, enthusiastic, and adventurous, and we had this incredible breakthrough success with Fragile," guitarist Steve Howe revealed in the September issue of Guitar World (opens in new tab). "We saw our next album as a real opportunity to prove our worth as a band. The door had been opened and we weren’t going to go backward. We wanted to sharpen our skills as far as writing and arranging.”

The Close To The Edge show will feature a high-definition video wall directed by Andy Clark and feature the artwork of longtime Yes associate Roger Dean.

Prior to the tour, Yes will pay tribute to late drummer Alan White with a show in Seattle on October 2. The show, entitled Alan White – Celebrating His Life and Music, will take place at the city's Paramount Theater, and tickets are available now (opens in new tab).

Yes: Close To The Edge US Tour 2022

Oct 07: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 08: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 09: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Oct 11: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 13: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Oct 14: Ft. Lauderdale The Parker Playhouse, FL

Oct 16: Melbourne King Center, FL

Oct 17: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 19: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Oct 20: Houston Arena Theatre, TX

Oct 21: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Oct 23: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Oct 24: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Oct 25: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Oct 27: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Oct 29: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Nov 04: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Nov 05: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Nov 06: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 09: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Nov 10: Wabash Wabash Theater, IN

Nov 11: Gary Hard Rock Casino, IN

Nov 13: Washington Warner Theater, DC

Nov 14: Stamford, The Palace CT

Nov 15: Torrington Warner Theatre, CT

Nov 17: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Nov 18: Bethlehem, Wind Creek Events Center, PA

Nov 19: Westbury NYCB Theatre, NY

