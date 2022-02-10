Trending

Yes premiere brand new video for A Living Island

Prog legends Yes released their latest album, The Quest, last year

(Image credit: Gottleib Bros.)

Prog legends Yes have premiered a brand new video for A Living Island, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from the band's most recent album, The Quest, which was released through InsideOut Music last year.

“Very excited to announce the release of the video for the track A Living Island from The Quest," says keyboard player Geoff Downes. "It is a combination of a few ideas I had that Jon developed beautifully, and it is a most fitting end track to the album complete with its majestic finale. Also, very proud that I’ve contributed another piece of music that has been added into the prestigious Yes canon.”

The Quest, which saw the band back in the UK Top 20, was produced bu guitarist Steve Howe.

"Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020," says Howe. "We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners."

Yes have previously released videos for The Ice Bridge and Future Memories.

