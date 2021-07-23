Yes release first new music in seven years with new single The Ice Bridge

Yes have released their first new music for seven years with the release of a new video for The Ice Bridge. You can watch the brand new video in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, The Quest, through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on October 1.

"The Ice Bridge opens the album in the dark and moody key of C minor, aided by the orchestra," says Steve Howe. "The rolling bass part kicks things into gear as the vocals and guitars start a winding journey through the various structures till the breakdown happens, where ice breaking is heard.”

Yes singer Jon Davison was working with Geoff Downes on The Ice Bridge, looking at the dangers of climate change. He explained how he sets about collaborating with his band mates.

“Usually what happens is each member is left to write their respective parts and put their stamp on things," says Davison. "Geoff sent me a selection of exciting and often gorgeous snippets he had created and made it clear that he wished I experiment freely and develop as needed. This in turn gave me the confidence to take on the vocal role - lyrics, vocal melody and harmony, how the vocals are presented and uniquely phrased - but all the while striving to stay faithful to Geoff’s initial ideas.”

“Jon’s vocals are fantastic,” adds Downes. “He’s really come into his own as a Yes vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him. I think he’s hit a rich seam on this one.”

The Quest is also now available for pre-order on various formats, including a limited deluxe box-set that features a gatefold 180g 2LP on exclusive coloured vinyl, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak (featuring 5.1 mix & backing tracks), 36-page perfect bound booklet, enamel pin badge, 60x90cm poster, slipmat & hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, all house in a rigid lift-off box, as well as a limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, 2CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP+2CD & as Digital Album.

