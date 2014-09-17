Yes make Move on anniversary DVD

Trending

Yes have released another clip from their Songs From Tsongas live DVD, featuring their performance of Your Move and All Good People.

It was recorded in 2004 during the last tour featuring Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White, while they celebrated their 35th anniversary.

The new version is launched on September 22 via Eagle Rock in 2DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and digital formats, including previously unseen footage.

The current lineup of Yes, fronted by Jon Davison, recently released 20th studio album Heaven & Earth.

Songs From Tsongas tracklist

  1. Intro/Firebird Suite

  2. Going For The One

  3. Sweet Dreams

  4. Your Move / All Good People

  5. Mind Drive Parts 1 & 2

  6. South Side Of The Sky

  7. Turn Of The Century

  8. My Eyes

  9. Mind Drive Part 3

  10. Yours Is No Disgrace

  11. The Meeting (piano solo)

  12. Long Distance Runaround

  13. Wonderous Stories

  14. Time Is Time

  15. Roundabout

  16. Show Me

  17. Owner Of A Lonely Heart

  18. Second Initial (guitar solo)

  19. Rhythm Of Love

  20. And You And I

  21. Every Little Thing

  22. Starship Trooper