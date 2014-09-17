Yes make Move on anniversary DVD

Yes have released another clip from their Songs From Tsongas live DVD, featuring their performance of Your Move and All Good People.

It was recorded in 2004 during the last tour featuring Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White, while they celebrated their 35th anniversary.

The new version is launched on September 22 via Eagle Rock in 2DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and digital formats, including previously unseen footage.

The current lineup of Yes, fronted by Jon Davison, recently released 20th studio album Heaven & Earth.

Songs From Tsongas tracklist