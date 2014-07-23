Yes celebrate new chapter

Yes veteran Chris Squire has described 20th studio album Heaven & Earth as a "new chapter" in the band's history.

Speaking in the promotional video below, where each member has their say, the bassist points to the addition of frontman Jon Davison as a key element in their continuing creative development.

Squire says: “Working with Jon for the first time as a writer makes it another chapter in Yes’ history of various people being in the band, leaving and new ones coming in. It makes it exciting.”

Guitarist Steve Howe adds: “Every album’s different – different time, different sensibility, and maybe a different mood too, which comes through in the music. Jon’s a very fine musician.”

Davison comments: “Ever since I joined the band I’ve been preparing for this album. It’s so neat to hear the band take on what I’ve offered, interpret it differently and add their own flavours.”

Heaven & Earth is on sale now via Frontiers Records.

Meanwhile, Eagle Rock have confirmed the release of Yes’ 35th anniversary concert, Songs From Tsongas, on 2DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and digital formats, on September 23. it includes 70 minutes of footage that’s never previously been available. More details will be offered in due course.