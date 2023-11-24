Yes grace the cover of the new gift-packed issue of Prog, on sale now!

Yes are on the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

The band's groundbreaking 1983 album 90125 is 40 years old and Prog celebrates by bringing you the inside story of the album, via brand new interviews with those involved. It's a journey from an attempt to form XYZ with Jimmy Page to finding themselves topping the US singles charts - a first for a prog band!

Elsewhere Edgar Broughton discusses his career and first new album in over a decade, Fish recalls the making of his 13th Star album and Gong bring us up to speed with their brand new album Unending Ascending.

Also in the issue, Bruce Soord, Tiger Moth Tales, Christina Booth, Southern Empire, The Emerald Dawn, Nick Fletcher, Myrkur, Green Lung and more discuss their brand new releases and we review the brand new Peter Gabriel album i/o and have live reviews of Roger Waters, Hawkwind, The Flower Kings and Summer's End and ProgStock festivals.

Fish - there’s not too many fond memories as the big man looks back on the making of the newly reissued 13th Star.

Christina - the Magenta singer’s third solo album, Bar Stool Prophet, comes with a warning!

Gong - Kavus Torabi continues to steer Gong along a particularly cosmic path on Unending Ascending.

The Emerald Dawn - the Cornish prog quartet explore the concept of time on their latest release.

Bruce Soord - the Pineapple Thief frontman opts for introspection on his third solo album.

Myrkur - Danish artist Amelie Bruun discusses how motherhood has changed her whole approach to making music on Spine.

Tiger Moth Tales - mainman Peter Jones picks up the acoustic guitar for The Turning Of The World.

Green Lung - the young London rockers make an increasingly proggy noise on This Heathen Land.

Southern Empire - the Australian prog rockers introduce new singer Shaun Holton on current release, Another World.

Nick Fletcher - UK prog and fusion guitarist Nick Fletcher talks musical inspiration and his new album, Quadrivium.

Edgar Broughton - the artful prog rocker looks back on an event-filled career with the Edgar Broughton Band and discusses his first new solo album in more than a decade.

Temples On Mars - Temples On Mars singer and guitarist James Donaldson discusses a prog world full of Pink Floyd, Tool, Karnivool and the Pet Shop Boys!

Plus new and reissue reviews of Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, Greg Lake, Moon Safari, Yes, McDonald and Giles, Peter Hammill, Magma, Andy Partridge, Nektar, Muse, Trevor Horn, Mariusz Duda, Matt Berry and more!

This month we’ve been to Summer’s End and ProgStock festivals and seen gigs by Hawkwind, Roger Waters and The Flower Kings, to name but a few.

