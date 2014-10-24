Yes go live with Davison

Yes have announced details of their first live release featuring frontman Jon Davison.

The prog heroes issue Like It Is: Yes at the Bristol Hippodrome on 2CD, DVD and digital formats on December 9.

It features the group performing The Yes Album and Going For The One with the current line-up, which includes Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White and Geoff Downes.

The bands’ performance of the track Starship Trooper has been made available as a trailer for the live package.

Keyboard player Downes says: “These are two bodies of music that many of the most devout Yes fans wanted to hear in their entirety.I believe our performance at the Bristol Hippodrome was among the most compelling of the entire tour.”

Davison has been with Yes since 2012 and features on the band’s most recent album Heaven And Earth.

Yes recently released Songs From Tsongas, a concert DVD with former singer Jon Anderson filmed during 2004’s 35th anniversary tour.

Like It Is: Yes at the Bristol Hippodrome tracklist