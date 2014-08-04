Yes trail classic lineup DVD

A video clip of the classic Yes lineup performing Owner Of A Lonely Heart in 2004 has been launched by Eagle Rock ahead of its DVD release.

Songs From Tsongas was recorded during the last tour featuring Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White, while they celebrated their 35th anniversary. Originally released in 2005, it’s now being made available as a deluxe edition on September 22 in 2DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and digital formats, including previously unseen footage.

The current lineup of Yes, fronted by Jon Davison, have just released 20th studio album Heaven & Earth.

