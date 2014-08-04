Trending

Yes trail classic lineup DVD

View Owner Of A Lonely Heart clip from 35th anniversary tour

A video clip of the classic Yes lineup performing Owner Of A Lonely Heart in 2004 has been launched by Eagle Rock ahead of its DVD release.

Songs From Tsongas was recorded during the last tour featuring Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White, while they celebrated their 35th anniversary. Originally released in 2005, it’s now being made available as a deluxe edition on September 22 in 2DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and digital formats, including previously unseen footage.

The current lineup of Yes, fronted by Jon Davison, have just released 20th studio album Heaven & Earth.

Tracklist

  1. Intro/Firebird Suite

  2. Going For The One

  3. Sweet Dreams

  4. Your Move / All Good People

  5. Mind Drive Parts 1 & 2

  6. South Side Of The Sky

  7. Turn Of The Century

  8. My Eyes

  9. Mind Drive Part 3

  10. Yours Is No Disgrace

  11. The Meeting (piano solo)

  12. Long Distance Runaround

  13. Wonderous Stories

  14. Time Is Time

  15. Roundabout

  16. Show Me

  17. Owner Of A Lonely Heart

  18. Second Initial (guitar solo)

  19. Rhythm Of Love

  20. And You And I

  21. Every Little Thing

  22. Starship Trooper