Yes to release Super Deluxe Edition of Fragile in June

Yes are to release their classic 1971 album Fragile as a Super Deluxe Edition on four CDs, one LP, and a Blu-ray disc through Rhino Records on June 24.

The extensive reissue, which follows the Super Deluxe Edition release of The Yes Album last November, features a newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and vinyl, plus rare and unreleased recordings. A Blu-ray disc completes the collection, with new mixes from Steven Wilson including the album in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA.

Fragile was the first Yes album to feature Rick Wakeman, who joined the band from the Strawbs mid-way through 1971 to replace original keyboard player Tony Kaye. The album featured four band tracks, including the perennial live favourites Heart Of The Sunrise and Roundabout, plus a piece from each of the individual members,. It was also the first Yes album to feature artwork by Roger Dean.

Among the rarities are previously unreleased live versions of Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus), Perpetual Change and Yours Is No Disgrace, recorded at New York's Academy Of Music in February 1972. You can also listen to a new alternate mix of Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus) below.

Yes will join forces with Deep Purple to tour North America later this year. Full dates below.

Yes: Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition)

CD Disc One - Original Album Remastered

1. Roundabout

2. Cans And Brahms

3. We Have Heaven

4. South Side Of The Sky

5. Five Per Cent For Nothing

6. Long Distance Runaround

7. The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

8. Mood For A Day

9. Heart Of The Sunrise

CD Disc Two: Remixes & Instrumentals2024 Remixes

1. Roundabout

2. Cans And Brahms

3. We Have Heaven

4. South Side Of The Sky

5. Five Per Cent For Nothing

6. Long Distance Runaround

7. The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

8. Mood For A Day

9. Heart Of The Sunrise

10. We Have Heaven (Reprise)

2024 Instrumental Mixes

11. Roundabout

12. We Have Heaven

13. South Side Of The Sky

14. Long Distance Runaround

15. The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

16. Heart Of The Sunrise

17. We Have Heaven (Reprise)

CD Disc Three: Rarities

1. Roundabout – U.S. Single Edit

2. Long Distance Runaround – U.S. Single Edit

3. All Fighters Past – Steven Wilson Mix

4. South Side Of The Sky – Early Take

5. Roundabout – Rehearsal Take/Early Mix

6. Mood For Another Day

7. We Have Heaven – Full Version (Steven Wilson Mix)

8. South Side Of The Sky – Early Version (Steven Wilson Mix)

9. Long Distance Runaround (Steven Wilson Edit) *

10. Heart Of The Sunrise (Steven Wilson Edit) *

11. America

12. Roundabout – Early Rough Mix

13. We Have Heaven – Acapella (Steven Wilson Mix)

CD Disc Four: More Rarities & Live

1. Five Per Cent For Nothing – Alternate Version *

2. Heart Of The Sunrise – Alternate Version *

3. Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)- Alternate Version *

4. The Dean

5. America – Instrumental *

Live at the Academy of Music, NYC (2/19/72)

6. Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus) *

7. Perpetual Change *

8. Yours Is No Disgrace *

Blu-ray

2024 Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix

2024 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

2024 Stereo Remix

2024 Stereo Remaster

2024 Instrumental Mix

Tracklist

1. Roundabout

2. Cans And Brahms

3. We Have Heaven

4. South Side Of The Sky

5. Five Per Cent For Nothing

6. Long Distance Runaround

7. The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

8. Mood For A Day

9. Heart Of The Sunrise

10. We Have Heaven (Reprise)

11. America

Fragile LP

Side One

1. Roundabout

2. Cans And Brahms

3. We Have Heaven

4. South Side Of The Sky

Side Two

1. Five Per Cent For Nothing

2. Long Distance Runaround

3. The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)

4. Mood For A Day

5. Heart Of The Sunrise

* previously unreleased

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Deep Purple/Yes: North American tour 2024

Aug 14: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Aug 17: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre, OK

Aug 19: Forth Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 21: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Sterling Heights Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 28: Gilford Banknh Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 03: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage At Spac, NY

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Tickets are on sale now.