Remastered Super Deluxe Edition of The Yes Album due in November

A newly remastered Super Deluxe Edition of The Yes Album expanded with rarities, two previously unreleased concerts, and fresh mixes by Steven Wilson, including an immersive Dolby Atmos Mix, will be released through Rhino Records on November 24.

The new Yes reissue features four CDs, a Blu-ray disc, and a vinyl LP and includes Steven Wilson’s newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and LP. Two previously unreleased concerts from 1971 will debut in the set as well. The first was recorded just a few weeks before The Yes Album was released, while the second was recorded six months later during the band’s U.S. tour.

“It’s wonderful to know that 50 years later our music is still appreciated," says then Yes singer Jon Anderson. "It was a “make or break” time for the band on many levels. The harmony within the band was really special at that time, and it came through in the music."

"The Yes Album represents to me the invention of 70's Yes," comments guitarist Steve Howe. "This was aided by leaving outside material off the record and heavily investing in the influences we brought together, particularly the arrangement skills and utilizing the available best technology. Our adventurism shows in the originality of the music and lyrics, as none of us had done anything quite like this before."

“The Yes Album welcomed new guitarist, Steve Howe, into the band and Yes ascended to new heights," adds then keybpard player Tony Kaye.

The 2014 Steven Wilson remix is included as well as instrumental versions of all six album tracks. In addition, the Blu-ray disc offers four new mixes including two versions in 5.1 Surround Sound, the 2023 Remaster, and the Dolby Atmos Mix.

“For the Atmos Mix, I used my 5.1 as a starting point but found myself taking quite a different approach on some parts of the music, partly by virtue of now having the extra speakers to place the sounds in, but also because I’ve learned a few things in the nearly ten years since I first remixed the album," says Wilson. "I hope you enjoy The Yes Album in its new, fully spatialized form. To me, it still sounds as fresh as the day it was recorded."

You can see a packshot and full trackisting below.

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Yes: The Yes Album Super Deluxe Edition

Disc One: Original Album 2023 Remaster

1. Yours Is No Disgrace

2. Clap

3. Starship Trooper

4. Life Seeker

5. Disillusion

6. Würm

7. I’ve Seen All Good People

8. Your Move

9. All Good People

10. A Venture

11. Perpetual Change

Disc Two: Steven Wilson 2014 Remix and Instrumentals

1. Yours Is No Disgrace

2. Clap

3. Starship Trooper

4. Life Seeker

5. Disillusion

6. Würm

7. I’ve Seen All Good People

8. Your Move

9. All Good People

10. A Venture

11. Perpetual Change

12. Yours Is No Disgrace – Instrumental

13. Starship Trooper – Instrumental

14. Life Seeker

15. Disillusion

16. Würm

17. I’ve Seen All Good People – Instrumental

18. Your Move

19. All Good People

20. A Venture – Instrumental

21. Perpetual Change – Instrumental

Disc Three: Rarities

1. Your Move – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

2. Starship Trooper: Life Seeker – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

3. Clap – Studio Version (2023 Remaster)

4. A Venture – Extended Mix (2023 Remaster)

5. Yours Is No Disgrace – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

6. Clap – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

7. Starship Trooper – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

8. Life Seeker

9. Disillusion

10. Würm

11. I’ve Seen All Good People – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

12. Your Move

13. All Good People

14. A Venture – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

15. Perpetual Change – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

16. Starship Trooper: Life Seeker – Alternate Take (Instrumental) *

17. I’ve Seen All Good People – Early Take

18. Your Move

19. All Good People

20. Yours Is No Disgrace”– Alternate Mix

Disc Four: Live

Live at Konserthuset, Gothenburg, Sweden (January 21, 1971)

1. I’ve Seen All Good People *

2. Your Move

3, “All Good People

4. Astral Traveller *

5. Everydays *

Live at the Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT (July 24, 1971)

1. Yours In No Disgrace *

2. I’ve Seen All Good People *

3. Your Move

4. All Good People

5. Clap / Classical Gas *

6. Perpetual Change” *

Blu-Ray

2023 Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix

2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix LPC

2023 Stereo Remaster

LP: Original Album (2023 Remaster)

Side One

1. Yours Is No Disgrace

2. Clap

3. Starship Trooper

a. Life Seeker

b. Disillusion

c. Würm

Side Two

4. I’ve Seen All Good People

a. Your Move

b. All Good People

5. A Venture

6. Perpetual Change

* previously unreleased