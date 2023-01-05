WWE announce Money In The Bank event to take place in London, England for the first time ever

World Wrestling Entertainment have announced a historic event that will take place in London, England later this year. For the first time ever, Money In The Bank - one of the WWE's flagship annual shows - will debut outside of North America, taking place at the London O2 Arena on Saturday July 1.

The show will feature the famous Money In The Bank ladder matches, in which multiple WWE superstars compete for a contracted world championship match to take place at any time of their choosing. The Money In The Bank contract winners have produced some of the most legendary moments in modern WWE history, with the likes of Edge, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and Bayley amongst the most well known names to have "cashed in" to win world titles.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” adds Christian D'Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

The news follows WWE's hugely successful Clash At The Castle show in Cardiff in September, which marked the company's first major European stadium show in thirty years.



For more information on the UK Money In The Bank show and how to get tickets, head to WWE.com.