Wrestling stars take centre stage in Junior's lyric video for P.Y.D

Welsh rockers Junior have released a lyric video for their new single P.Y.D.

The song will appear on the trio’s upcoming debut album Beautiful Life, which is out on August 2 through Stagedive Collective.

P.Y.D features guest vocals from Indy pro-wrestler Elijah, with the video also cramming in cameos from a host of stars from the wrestling world, including Adam Cole, Kassius Ohno, Rhea Ripley, Ali, Drake Maverick, Drake Younger and Ruby Riot.

They’re joined by Jimmy Havoc, Marty Scurll, Rickey Shane Page, TJ Perkins and Will Ospreay.

Junior vocalist, bassist and WWE wrestler Mark Andrews says: “I’ve said for a while that independent wrestling is the new punk rock.

“Our new single P.Y.D is about the punk rock, DIY mentality of people in the independent pro-wrestling scene.

“The song and video are a homage to some of the top wrestlers in the world today who came from a scene that celebrated pro-wrestling regardless of the gritty, low budget environments it started in.

“There’s a lot of love and passion in the community centres and bingo halls across the world that showcase their shows, and it's moulded all of the stars who cameo in this video.

“It also features Indy pro-wrestler Elijah who sings some pretty gnarly vocals in the bridge!”

Junior will head out on tour across the UK throughout August in support of Beautiful Life. Find further details below.

Junior: Beautiful Life

1. Girls And Boys

2. Playing The Part

3. Day Of The Dead

4. Don’t Know What I’d Do

5. When The Tower Falls

6. Baby Blue

7. P.Y.D (Feat. Elijah)

8. Hey Becka

9. [interlude]

10. Brick By Brick

11. Dramatic

12. Beautiful Life

13. Where And When

Junior will release their debut album Beautiful Life in August via Stagedive Collective. It'll feature the track P.Y.D which includes guest vocals from Indy pro-wrestler Elijah.

Junior 2019 UK tour

Aug 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Aug 04: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Aug 05: Glasgow Hug & Pint

Aug 06: Manchester Star & Garter

Aug 07: London Club 229

Aug 08: Cheltenham Frog and Fiddle

Aug 09: Sheffield Record Junkee