Wolverine reveal Machina Viva album trailer

Wolverine have issued a teaser video for their upcoming album Machina Viva.

The band’s fifth album arrives on July 8 via Laser’s Edge/Sensory – their first record with the label.

Swedish outfit Wolverine recorded the album in various studios around their home country, while it was mixed at at Spacelab Studio in Germany by Christian ‘Moschus’ Moos.

The follow-up to 2011’s Communication Lost is said to be “harmonious, yet portentous and sullen” and will include 14-minute track The Bedlam Overture and the “dark electronic landscapes” of Machina.

Wolverine Machina Viva tracklist