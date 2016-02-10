Wolfmother release Pretty Peggy lyric vid

Wolfmother have released a lyric video for their track Pretty Peggy.

The song features on the Australian outfit’s fourth album Victorious, out on February 19 via Universal Music.

They previously launched tracks Gypsy Caravan, City Lights and the record’s title track.

The follow-up to 2009’s Cosmic Egg was produced by Brendan O’Brien, with Wolfmother mainman Andrew Stockdale reporting they went with the double Grammy-winning music man to give them a “big sound” on the record.

Stockdale added: “The album is a balance of garage-y energy and big production. It’s wild, energetic and perfect for a festival main stage.”

Victorious in available for pre-order and they’ll embark on a European tour in April.

Wolfmother Victorious tracklist

The Love That You Gave Victorious Baroness Pretty Peggy City Lights The Simple Life Best Of A Bad Situation Gypsy Caravan Happy Face Eye Of The Beholder

Wolfmother 2016 European tour

Apr 08: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Apr 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 16: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 18: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Apr 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Apr 22: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Apr 23: Weisbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Apr 25: Paris Le Trianon, France

Apr 26: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 27: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 29: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Apr 30: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 01: Hamburg Gross Freiheit, Germany

May 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

May 04: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 06: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden

May 08: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

May 10: Munich Kesselhaud, Germany

May 13: Barcelona Apolo 1, Spain

May 14: Bilbao Kristonfest, Spain