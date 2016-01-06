Wolfmother stream Gypsy Caravan

Australian outfit Wolfmother have made their song Gypsy Caravan available to stream.

It’s taken from their fourth studio album Victorious which will be released on February 19 via Universal.

In November the band made the album’s title track and City Lights available to stream.

Lead singer Andrew Stockdale said of the album: “I wrote it for a friend who had an illness and it didn’t look good. But then things picked up and she got better and it made me think that the simple kinds of things in life like health, and being healed, were the real victories.“

He adds: “It’s good to still be playing and to be making music. I don’t take it for granted. I think it’s an honour and a privilege to be able to live off my creativity.”

They’ll head out on a North American tour next month.

Victorious tracklist

The Love That You Give Victorious Baroness Pretty Peggy City Lights The Simple Life Best Of A Bad Situation Gypsy Caravan Happy Face Eye Of The Beholder

Wolfmother 2016 North American tour

Feb 24: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Feb 25: Chicago Metro, IL

Feb 26: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Feb 27: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 29: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Mar 02: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 03: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 04: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Mar 05: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Mar 07: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Mar 08: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 09: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Mar 11: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Mar 14: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Mar 15: Houston House of Blues, TX

Mar 21: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 22: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Mar 23: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Mar 25: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 28: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 30: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 31: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Apr 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC