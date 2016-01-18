Wolfmother confirm European tour

Wolfmother have announced a run of 27 European dates for April and May.

The tour includes nine UK shows and a gig in Dublin. They’re in support of the Australian outfit’s fourth album Victorious, released on February 19 via Universal Music.

Wolfmother previously made Gypsy Caravan as well as the title track and City Lights available to stream and announced a North American tour.

The follow-up to 2009’s Cosmic Egg was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with double Grammy-winning producer Brendan O’Brien – who has worked with Pearl Jam, AC/DC, Chris Cornell and Bruce Springsteen.

Mainman Andrew Stockdale played guitar and bass and brought in former Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle man Josh Freese and REM, Air And Beck Joey Waronker drummer to split drum duties.

Stockdale says: “We wanted to get back to that big sound. The album is a balance of garage-y energy and big production. It’s wild, energetic and perfect for a festival main stage.”

WOLFMOTHER EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Apr 08: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Apr 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Apr 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 16: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 18: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Apr 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Apr 22: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Apr 23: Weisbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Apr 25: Paris Le Trianon, France

Apr 26: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 27: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 29: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Apr 30: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 01: Hamburg Gross Freiheit, Germany

May 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

May 04: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 06: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden

May 08: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

May 10: Munich Kesselhaud, Germany

May 13: Barcelona Apolo 1, Spain

May 14: Bilbao Kristonfest, Spain