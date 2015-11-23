Wolfmother stream 2 from Victorious

Wolfmother have made two tracks from their upcoming fourth album available to stream.

Title track Victorious and City Lights are also both available as instant downloads with pre-orders of the album – released on February 19 via Universal. Hear the songs below.

The album is the follow-up to the Australian outfit’s 2014 effort New Crown and was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with producer Brendan O’Brien.

Mainman Andrew Stockdale says: “Back in the early days, I’d play guitar, bass, and drums and then present the ideas to the band and we’d work on the arrangement together.

“I thought it would be cool to get back to demoing ideas by myself and playing everything. It’s a good way to do things because it can make the style more cohesive.

“We wanted to get back to that big sound. The album is a balance of garage-y energy and big production. It’s wild, energetic and perfect for a festival main stage.”

Wolfmother tour North America early next year. See below for the full list of dates.

WOLFMOTHER VICTORIOUS TRACKLIST

The Love That You Give Victorious Baroness Pretty Peggy City Lights The Simple Life Best of a Bad Situation Gypsy Caravan Happy Face Eye of the Beholder

WOLFMOTHER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2016

Feb 24: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Feb 25: Chicago Metro, IL

Feb 26: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Feb 27: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 29: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Mar 02: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 03: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 04: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Mar 05: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Mar 07: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Mar 08: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 09: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Mar 11: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Mar 14: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Mar 15: Houston House of Blues, TX

Mar 21: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 22: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Mar 23: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Mar 25: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 28: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 30: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 31: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Apr 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC