Wolfmother in cosmic-themed Victorious promo

Wolfmother have released a promo for the title track form their upcoming fourth album Victorious.

The record is due on February 19 via Universal Music and is followed by a spring European tour. The tongue-in-cheek video for Victorious includes nods to Star Trek, Dr Who, Austin Powers and 1960s fashion.

Andrew Stockdale and co have previously streamed City Lights and Gypsy Caravan from the album, as well as the title track.

Victorious was produced by Brendan O’Brien, famed for his work with AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Chris Cornell and Bruce Springsteen. Guesting on the album are drummers Josh Freese and Joey Waronker, while Stockdale will be joined by Ian Peres and Vin Steele for the live dates.

Regarding the team-up with O’Brien, Stockdale says: “I did the last record, New Crown, myself, so it was good to get back to working with a producer who could help with arrangements and have a responsibility to maintain the sound.

“Brendan’s a very musical producer and he had a great understanding of the songs.”