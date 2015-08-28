Wolf, Enforcer announce UK tour

Wolf have announced a six-date UK tour with Enforcer and Dynamite.

The trio of Swedish metal bands launch the jaunt in Nuneaton on October 8. The dates are in support of Wolf’s 2014 album Devil Seed and Enforcer’s latest effort From Beyond, released this year.

Wolf say: “We are thrilled to get out on the road to promote Devil Seed on yet another run around Europe, this time with fellow Swedes in Enforcer and Dynamite. This package is so much metal that everyone coming to the shows will have a hard time passing airport security and metal detectors for a foreseeable future. Buckle up and get ready.”

Oct 08: Nuneaton Queens Hall Oct 09: Dublin Voodoo Lounge Oct 10: Belfast Limelight 2 Oct 11: Glasgow Audio Oct 12: Chester Live Rooms Oct 13: London Underworld