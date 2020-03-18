Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival postponed

WInter's End Progressive Rock Festival has become the latest victim of the coronavirus. Organisers have announced the postponement of this year's event and have said they'll move the whole festival back to next year, hopefully with the same bands.

This year's event was to be headlined by Pendragon, Mostly Autumn and Subsignal, with the likes of Solstice, John Hackett Band, Last Flight To Pluto, Hayley Griffiths, Also Eden, Midas Fall, Emperor Norton and more, and was set to take place at Chepstow Drill Hall from April 23-26.

In a statement, festival organiser Stephen Lambe said: "It will come as no surprise that we have been forced to postpone the Winter's End Festival due at the Drill Hall Chepstow on 23rd to 26th April. In the end, our hand was forced by the Drill Hall itself, which has been closed until further notice.

"We have decided to move the entire festival - with (hopefully) the same bands - forward by one year to 22nd to 25th April 2021, again at the Drill Hall. All tickets will remain valid for the event next year. Many thanks to all the bands that have confirmed their participation so far. We are still awaiting answers from a couple, so we'll confirm the final line up as soon as we can.

"As many of you might imagine, our financial situation is somewhat precarious, as we run the ticketing for our events ourselves. We would ask all ticket holders to hold off from requesting refunds at this stage, even if you already know that you cannot attend next year. We know that money is tight right now and that some of you have a lot of money tied up in tickets for our events, so your help is hugely appreciated. We couldn't do it without you, but our very existence is on the line.

"Hopefully, government measures to assist/compensate businesses like ours will make a difference but to what extent and exactly how they will work is not clear yet."

Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival is still scheduled to take place this October between October 1-4, featuring Pallas, Cosmograf, Moulettes, Ms. Amy Birks, Antimatter, Gunglfy, I Am The Manic Whale and more. Tickets are available here.