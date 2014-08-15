Exclusive: winterfylleth unleash glorious new lyric video

Already established, not just as leaders of the British black metal scene, but a band with a formidable reputation far beyond our borders, Winterfylleth are about to make another huge leap forward with the imminent(ish) new album, The Divination Of Antiquity, due to land on October 6 in the UK, and one turn of the sun later in the rest of the world.

Thanks to the fine folk at Candlelight Records and we have an exclusive preview in the picturesque and rather glorious form of a lyric video for the track Whisper Of The Elements.

Seven minutes long, and several lifetimes in scope, Whisper Of The Elements sees the band moving into yet more melodic and exquisitely forged territories, charged with a new sense of hope but with their unwavering sense of purpose given yet more room to roam. Delve into the video below, and hold on to your heart, because it may just burst.

