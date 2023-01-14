Stewart Copeland shares rare early demo The Police performed live

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Stewart Copeland will publish Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries this Autumn

The Police
(Image credit: Press)

Former The Police, Curved Air and Gizmodrome drummer Stewart Copeland has shared a rare 1977 demo of a sing that featured heavily in The Police live sets in 1977. You can listen to Clown's Revenge in full below.

Copeland has also announced that he will launch a new illustrated hardback book, Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries, which tells the story – as it happened in his original diaries – of the formation of one of the biggest bands in the world in words, classic and previously unseen photos and unreleased demo tapes of home recordings,.

"Clown's Revenge was recorded on July 14, 1976 at Florian’s house in Barnes," explains Copeland. "Sonja Kristina, my brother Ian and I were living there and used a store-room to set up our gear and write/record songs. From Curved Air I had a left-over Yamaha Leslie cabinet with reverb and recorded onto Florian’s Revox A77 tape machine – that I eventually bought from him.  I soon discovered that I could play lightening guitar licks and be Eric Clapton by recording my solo with the tape at half-speed.

"When we moved to Mayfair and the punk thing broke out, Ian wrote this lyric and sang it into my trusty Shure m57 microphone. The song was long gone from the Police set list by the time Andy joined but the miracle is that when Sting first arrived in London, this and other crude renderings were the material that I played him as persuasion to join my band. And he joined!” 

Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries will be published by Rocket 88 Books in the Autumn, 2023. Fans can register now to access to special offers on the three editions of the Diaries, including the chance to have a name in the book and a unique pre-order discount when it goes on sale.

Details here.

Stewart Copeland

(Image credit: Rocket 88)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.