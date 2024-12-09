Whores announce UK and European dates as part of their World War Tour

Whores will be returning to the UK and mainland next spring/summer as part of their ongoing tour for current album War.
The Atlanta, Georgia trio released War in April on The Ghost Is Clear Records, and have declared themselves "unbelievably excited” to cross the Atlantic in 2025.
Speaking to New Noise magazine in May, guitarist/vocalist Christian Lembach stated, “I love touring. There is something about driving down the road, stopping for gas, listening to music as you drive. Each night, you talk to people who say the nicest things to you. It’s a dream. I’m dedicated to this. It’s not a hobby for me. I take this fucking serious.”
The trio will call at:
May 01: Leipzig Soltmann, Germany
May 02: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland
May 03: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
May 04: Vilnius Sodas 2123, Lithuania
May 06: Tallinn Paavlli Kultuurivabrik, Estonia
May 07: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland
May 09: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden
May 10: Oslo Desertfest, Norway
May 11: Gothenburg Monument, Sweden
May 14: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany
May 15: Hamburg Stubnitz, Germany
May 16: Nijmegen Sonic Whip / Doornroosje, Holland
May 17: Bruxelles Magasin 4, Belgium
May 18: Savigny-le-Temple L’Empreinte, France
May 20: London New Cross Inn, UK
May 21: Bristol The Exchange, UK
May 22: Manchester The White Hotel, UK
May 23: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
May 24: Edinburgh The Hive, UK
May 26: Lille Aeronef, France
May 27: Nantes Cold Crash, France
May 28: Pau La Ferronnerie, France
May 30: Madrid Wurlitzer Ballroom, Spain
May 31: Barcelona Upload, Spain
Jun 01: Toulouse Le Rex, France
Jun 02: Lyon Warmaduio, France
Jun 04: Bologna Freak Out, Italy
Jun 05: Zagreb Klub Mocvara, Croatia
Jun 06: Budapest A38, Hungary
Jun 07: Linz Kapu, Austria
Portland punk trio Help will support on all dates.