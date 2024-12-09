Whores announce UK and European dates as part of their World War Tour

Whores will be returning to the UK and mainland next spring/summer as part of their ongoing tour for current album War.

The Atlanta, Georgia trio released War in April on The Ghost Is Clear Records, and have declared themselves "unbelievably excited” to cross the Atlantic in 2025.

Speaking to New Noise magazine in May, guitarist/vocalist Christian Lembach stated, “I love touring. There is something about driving down the road, stopping for gas, listening to music as you drive. Each night, you talk to people who say the nicest things to you. It’s a dream. I’m dedicated to this. It’s not a hobby for me. I take this fucking serious.”

The trio will call at:

May 01: Leipzig Soltmann, Germany

May 02: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

May 03: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

May 04: Vilnius Sodas 2123, Lithuania

May 06: Tallinn Paavlli Kultuurivabrik, Estonia

May 07: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland

May 09: Stockholm Hus 7, Sweden

May 10: Oslo Desertfest, Norway

May 11: Gothenburg Monument, Sweden

May 14: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany

May 15: Hamburg Stubnitz, Germany

May 16: Nijmegen Sonic Whip / Doornroosje, Holland

May 17: Bruxelles Magasin 4, Belgium

May 18: Savigny-le-Temple L’Empreinte, France

May 20: London New Cross Inn, UK

May 21: Bristol The Exchange, UK

May 22: Manchester The White Hotel, UK

May 23: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

May 24: Edinburgh The Hive, UK

May 26: Lille Aeronef, France

May 27: Nantes Cold Crash, France

May 28: Pau La Ferronnerie, France

May 30: Madrid Wurlitzer Ballroom, Spain

May 31: Barcelona Upload, Spain



Jun 01: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Jun 02: Lyon Warmaduio, France

Jun 04: Bologna Freak Out, Italy

Jun 05: Zagreb Klub Mocvara, Croatia

Jun 06: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jun 07: Linz Kapu, Austria

Portland punk trio Help will support on all dates.

