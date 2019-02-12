Whitesnake share snippet of their new single Shut Up & Kiss Me

Whitesnake have released a video teaser for their new single Shut Up & Kiss Me.

David Coverdale and co launched a trailer last week for A Whitesnake Video Event – and it’s now been confirmed that it was for the new single, which will be fully revealed on Valentine’s Day.

The new video is only 25 seconds long, but it gives us a taste of what to expect from the band’s first material from new studio album Flesh & Blood, which is expected to be released ahead of their 2019 tour dates, which get under way in April.

Check it out below.

Speaking previously, Coverdale said: “I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people – all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey.

“I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will. Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!”

Whitesnake’s 1984 album Slide It In will be re-issued as a deluxe edition on March 8 to celebrate its 35th anniversary.