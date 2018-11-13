Whitesnake reveal Flesh & Blood release details and 2019 tour dates

In May this year, it was announced that Whitesnake’s 13th studio album Flesh & Blood would be delayed until 2019.

The decision was taken due to “technical issues whilst mixing” the follow-up to 2015’s The Purple Album – but it’s now set to arrive in May next year, with the band supporting the record with a run of tour dates.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says on the band's website: “We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake.

“I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people – all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey.

“I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will. Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!"

Coverdale, guitarists Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi say they’ll release the single Shut Up & Kiss Me next year prior to heading out on the road.

Find a full list of Whitesnake’s confirmed 2019 dates below. Further shows are expected to be announced in due course.

Whitesnake 2019 tour dates

Apr 12: Newkirk First Council Casino Hotel, OK

Apr 13: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theater, OK

Apr 15: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 17: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 19: Biloxi IP Casino & Spa, MS

Apr 20: Atlanta State Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Apr 22: Orlando Hard Rock Hotel, FL

Apr 23: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Apr 25: Hollywood Seminole hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Apr 26: Melbourne Maxwell C King Center For The Performing Arts, FL

Apr 28: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Apr 29: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

May 01: Richmond The National, VA

May 02: Bensalem XCite Center At Parx Casino, PA

May 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 08: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 10: Hampton Beach Casino, NH

May 11: Lincoln Twin River Casino, RI

May 14: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

May 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

May 17: Niagara Falls Resort & Casino, NY

May 18: Verona Tuning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Jun 14: Donington Download, UK

Jun 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 19: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jun 20: Zurich Rock The Ring Festival, Switzerland

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 25: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Jun 29: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Bulgaria

Jul 05: Sered Amphitheatre, Slovakia