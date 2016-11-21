While She Sleeps reveal new album You Are We

While She Sleeps have revealed details of their upcoming third album.

Titled You Are We, it was recorded at a home studio in Sheffield, UK, called The Barn and will launch on April 21, 2017. It was funded entirely through PledgeMusic after the band decided to leave Sony Music earlier this year.

Vocalist Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor says: “There’s always been a very DIY aspect to this band so going it alone a bit more now just reiterates that to everyone.

“The Barn was a very important place for us – it’s where we grew as friends and it was where we hung out and could be creative – so the idea with this new space is that it gives us a lot more creative space.

“There’s a studio and live room, and we have space now to achieve what we want to achieve as a band. This place is going to house us for a good few years.”

While She Sleeps have also released a video for their new track Hurricane. Watch it below. It features fans who helped fund the album – something Taylor calls a “special” experience.

He continues: “That was absolutely crazy. I’m still aching from that. But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.”

Guitarist Sean Long adds: “Now more than ever our fans know that it’s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there’s no artist without the fans.

“They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we’ve been doing. It’s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.”

They’ll head out on the road across the UK and Ireland in April to coincide with the album launch. While She Sleeps will issue a full tracklist for You Are We in due course.

You Are We is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page.

The You Are We cover

Apr 20: York Fibbers, UK

Apr 22: London The Dome, UK

Apr 23: London The Dome, UK

Apr 25: Brighton Concord 2, UK

Apr 26: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Apr 27: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 28: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 29: Manchester Academy 2, UK

May 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

May 02: Belfast Oh Yeah Centre, UK

May 03: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

May 05: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

May 06: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 08: Newcastle Riverside, UK

May 09: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 12: Birmingham Asylum, UK

May 13: Leeds Stylus, UK

"My voice sounds phenomenal": While She Sleeps join us from the studio