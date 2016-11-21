Listen to Alice In Chains covering Rush’s Tears

Alice In Chains can be heard performing Rush track Tears in the stream below.
Their cover version appears on the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of classic Rush album 2112, set for launch on December 16 and featuring contributions from Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, Steven Wilson and Billy Talent, alongside Alice In Chains.
Alice In Chains say they’re “honoured” to have taken part in the project.
The future of Rush remains in doubt following the apparent retirement of drummer Neil Peart, leaving frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson to reflect that their touring career is likely to be over.
Peart last week published an article passing on some of his experience to a new generation of musicians, while Hawkins joked that he’d be “crucified” by “dorks” if he dared try to replace Peart in the lineup.
Rush 2112 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe tracklist
CD - DISC 1
Original Album Newly Remastered by Abbey Road Studios
- 2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale)
- A Passage To Bangkok
- The Twilight Zone
- Lessons
- Tears
- Something For Nothing
CD - DISC 2
- Solar Federation
- Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz)
- A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent)
- The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson)
- Tears (Alice In Chains)
- Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon)
- 2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 outtake)
- Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake)
- The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband)
- 2112 (976 Radio ad)
DVD – DISC 3
Live at Capitol Theatre 1976
- Bastille Day
- Anthem
- Lakeside Park
- 2112
- Fly By Night
- In The Mood
Bonus Videos
- Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz)
- A Passage To Bangkok (Behind The Scenes with Billy Talent)
- 2112 - 40 Years Closer (Q&A with Alex Lifeson and Terry Brown)
200 GRAM – 3LP HOLOGRAM EDITION VINYL with CUSTOM STARMAN TURNTABLE MAT
SIDE ONE 1. 2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale)
SIDE TWO
- A Passage To Bangkok
- The Twilight Zone
- Lessons
- Tears
- Something For Nothing
SIDE THREE
- Solar Federation
- Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz)
- A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent)
- The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson)
- Tears (Alice In Chains)
- Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon)
SIDE FOUR
- 2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake)
SIDE FIVE
- Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake)
- The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband)
- 2112 (976 Radio ad)
SIDE SIX
Custom Vinyl Etching by Hugh Syme
EXCLUSIVE SUPER DELUXE BONUS ITEMS
Original Hugh Syme STARMAN Pencil Sketch Litho
Massey Hall June 1976 Ticket Stub Litho
Massey Hall June 1976 Handbill
Three Collector Buttons