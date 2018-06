Northern noisemakers While She Sleeps are debuting the video for Brainwashed, taken from the album of the same name, exclusively with Metal Hammer!

Speaking to Hammer about the video, frontman Loz Taylor says “This vid has to be one of my favourites we have done to date. Having (former Hammer art guy) Sam Bailey involved was awesome and he’s done a killer job. The video is heavy and hard hitting with some powerful messages.”

Brainwashed is out now, via Sony.

