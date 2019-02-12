While She Sleeps debut video for new single The Guilty Party

While She Sleeps have released a video for their new single The Guilty Party.

It’s the second track taken from their upcoming studio album So What?, with the Sheffield outfit revealing Anti-Social in October last year.

So What? will be released on March 1 via their own Sleeps Brothers label, with guitarist Sean Long saying: “We’ve let our hair down and we’ve got our bollocks out. I’m not fucking about. I’m not cutting corners. I’ve been writing like this will be my last album.

“You Are We got us to this special position and it’s given us a platform. For us, it’s like, ‘What can we do to really stick this in people’s faces? What can we put out there that we’re buzzing off?’

“I don’t want to be following everyone else – I want people to follow us.”

While She Sleeps are currently on tour across Europe and also have several festival appearances booked. They’ll return to the UK at the end of this month and will then head out on the road with Architects in North America.

While She Sleeps: So What?

1. Anti-Social

2. I’ve Seen It All

3. Inspire

4. So What?

5. The Guilty Party

6. Haunt Me

7. Elephant

8. Set You Free

9. Good Grief

10. Back Of My Mind

11. Gates Of Paradise