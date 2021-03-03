When Waves Collide introduce themselves with video for new single The Fallen

French post-rock quartet When Waves Collide have released a new video for The Fallen. It's the first single from the band's upcoming debut album Chasm which will be released through Antigony Records on April 23. You can watch the new video below.

"The Fallen is one of the first song we wrote,:" says guitarist Adrien Deurveilher. "Actually, this track almost made it to our debut EP. We played it number of times on live shows since the beginning. You can hear in this song every member's identity since we all left our mark on it through the years until the album.

"For that reason, this was the obvious choice for the first song and first single of the album as it introduces the band perfectly. (Not so) fun fact, the song was originally called Two Stories Drop because it was inspired by the fall of our guitarist's cat from his balcony. Don't worry, the cat is fine now. While thinking of the concept behind the album Chasm we renamed it The Fallen since it has always been a fall story."

The band describes the album as the story of a civilization at the edge of collapsing. Human void or geologic fault, one falls into it all hoping for a sign. We follow their journey through the songs, falling with them, surviving cataclysms, praying for some help, interpreting the omens until we strand at the end of the path.

Chasm will be available as a limited edition a gold/black splatter vinyl and a four-panel digipack CD as well as a download.

Pre-order Chasm.