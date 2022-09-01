Wheel stream brand new single Blood Drinker

Anglo Finnish prog metal quartet Wheel have signed with InsideOut and announce Rumination EP

Anglo Finnish prog metal band Wheel have streamed their brand new single, Blood Drinker, which you can listen to below.

The quartet have just signed to InsideOut Music and have announced that they will release a new EP, Rumination, later this year.

"This song is about how surprisingly often, murderers garner huge amounts of attention, press coverage and fame while their victim's name's at best, become a footnote in their respective killer's legacy and more often than not, their names are not remembered at all," explains singer James Lascalles about Blood Drinker.

"InsideOut feels like the perfect fit for Wheel, due to both the impressive roster of bands they represent and their lovely staff, who fully understand and support the kind of music we want to produce," he adds of the band's new record deal. "We have always been about building lasting relationships and anticipate a great future working closely with the label in the years to come.” 

"We are excited about signing Wheel and building a successful future together," comments InsideOut boss Thomas Waber. "We have been following them for quite some time and it feels like the right moment to take them to the next level!"

Wheel are about head out on the road in North America alongside Apocalyptica and new label-mates Leprous.

