Evanescence return with soaring cover of Fleetwood Mac classic The Chain

Evanescence have released their cover version of Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 song The Chain.

It’s the first studio work from the band for eight years, with the track first coming to light in the trailer for hit Xbox and PC video game Gears 5 – the latest instalment in the famous Gears Of War series.

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee says: “This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on The Chain.

“The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it!

“We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live.”

Evanescence will travel to Mexico City later this month for an appearance at Knotfest Mexico and will play Tokyo’s Download festival in March. Then, in April, they’ll hit the road with Within Temptation for the European Worlds Collide tour.

The band are also working on their new album – the follow-up to 2017's Synthesis which is expected to be released in 2020.