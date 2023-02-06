We’re completely in love with Marshall’s Valentine’s Day speaker sale

The most romanic day of the year is right around the corner - and we’ve found something better than chocolates or flowers to get pulses racing: Marshall’s big Valentine’s Day speaker sale.

The iconic audio firm are asking your wallet out on a hot date by smooching a bunch of cash off their range of speakers, including the ever-popular Emberton portable speaker which you can grab for just £99.99 (opens in new tab) rather than its usual price of £129.99. The offer covers the Emberton in Black, Cream, Black & Brass and Forest colour variations.

(opens in new tab) Marshall's big Valentine's Day speaker sale (opens in new tab)

Marshall are marking Valentine's Day this year by holding a romantic sale on four of their best-loved Bluetooth speakers, including the Emberton, Woburn and Acton.

Looking for something a bit bolder? Then you can also get £130 off the price on the Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker in Black or White (opens in new tab). That’s quite a chunk of change you’ll be saving - down from £329.99 to £199 - and that should be enough to pay for a nice candle-lit meal. There’s also more than £90 off the Woburn II Bluetooth speaker (opens in new tab) in Black and over £70 off the super-smart Acton II (opens in new tab).

The sale is running on the official Marshall website and will continue through February 14.

Marshall say: "Roses and getaways all have their place, but cranking up your home speakers to something you really love also has a romantic ring to it. Whether it’s for someone special, or to treat yourself for being so loveable, we think you’ll find something you’ll love in our sale.”

Founded by Jim Marshall in 1962, the company celebrated “60 years of loud” last year by launching a special edition speaker and two sets of Diamond Jubilee headphones (opens in new tab).

