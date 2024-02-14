"We're coming back!" Riverside announce UK and Ireland tour dates for May

Polish prog rockers Riverside have announced they will tour Ireland and the UK in May this year, in support of last year's ID.Entity album.

The eight-date run kicks off in Norwich on May 12 and runs through to Manchester on May 21, and incudes a headline show at London's newly refurbished Koko venue.

"We're coming back," enthuses mainman Mariusz Duda. "We remember the fantastic shows in the UK and Ireland in the spring of 2023. Because we haven't visited the Islands too often since the Wasteland tour, we will return with our biggest UK/Ireland tour to date. We'd be very happy to meet you all (again). So before we close the chapter on ID.Entity and take a break, come join us!"

Suport on all dates comes from French prog rockers Klone, who will be presenting a special unplugged performance

"We are really happy to share the stage with Riverside on this UK/Ireland tour," adds Klone vocalist Guillaume Bernard. "We are very excited to play in great venues, like the amazing Koko in London, where we played 12 years ago with Gojira. This time we will play 'unplugged' versions of our songs, but be sure that it will sound huge and heavy!"

Riverside play Cruise To The Edge in March before touring throughout North America and Latin America. You can see the Uk and Ireland dates below. Tickets go on sale from this Friday.

The band have also launched their Making of ID.Entity documentary, directed by Marcin Zawadziński. The documentary was screened a year ago at the band's promotional meetings in Helios cinemas in Poland. You can watch the documentary below.

(Image credit: Press)

May 12: Norwich Epic Studios

May 13: Birmingham 02 Institute 1

May 15: Belfast Limelight 1

May 16: Dublin Academy

May 18: Glasgow The Old Fruit Market

May 19: London Koko May 20: Bristol SWX

May 21: Manchester 02 Ritz

Get tickets.