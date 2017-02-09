Listen to Klone’s Unplugged album in full

French outfit Klone have made their new album Unplugged available to stream in full exclusively with Prog ahead of its official release.
It’s out on February 17 via Pelagic Records, but all 11 tracks can be heard below.
The band tell Prog: “We’re very proud to share with you the new album Unplugged – our first progressive acoustic full album.
“It was a big challenge for us to make this project possible and have worked very hard to be able to concentrate on the emotion of the composition.
“It’s a new way to discover the songs from 2015 album Here Comes The Sun and 2012’s The Dreamer’s Hideaway. We also did a cover of Depeche Mode’s People Are People and there’s also a new original composition titled The Silent Field Of Slaves.”
Unplugged is now available for pre-order via Pelagic Records online store.
Klone will head out on the road later this week for a run of shows in support of the album.
Klone Unplugged tracklist
- Immersion
- Grim Dance
- People Are People
- The Silent Field Of Slaves
- Nebulous
- Gone Up In Flames
- Into The Void
- Fog
- Come Undone
- Rocket Smoke
- Summertime
Klone 2017 tour dates
Feb 11: Cambrai Le Garage Cafe, France
Feb 16: Nantes La Scene Michelet, France
Feb 17: Angers FNAC Showcase
Feb 18: Rennes Le Mondo Blizzarro, France
Mar 10: Tours Le Bar A Mine, France
Mar 11: Paris L’Antenne, France
Mar 29: Nancy M.A.I., France
Mar 31: Nancy La Machine, France
Apr 01: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands
Apr 02: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium, Netherlands
Apr 06: Poitiers Le Grand Cafe MDE, France
Apr 07: Quimper Le Novamax, France
Apr 14: Limoges La Fourmi, France
Apr 16: Pau Le Cabaret, France
Apr 19: Lyon Ninkasi Kafe, France
Apr 20: Vienne Ninkasi, France
Apr 21: Romans La Cite De La Musique, France
Apr 22: La Garde El Mariachi, France
Apr 28: La Rochelle, L’Aion, France
Apr 29: Niort L’Alternateur, France
May 05: Cueret Metal Culture Fest, France
May 06: Marseille Jas Rod, France
May 07: Montpellier Le Black Out, France
May 18: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France
May 19: Lille El Diablo, France
May 20: Chatellerault MPT, France