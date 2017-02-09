Listen to Klone’s Unplugged album in full

French outfit Klone have made their new album Unplugged available to stream in full exclusively with Prog ahead of its official release.

It’s out on February 17 via Pelagic Records, but all 11 tracks can be heard below.

The band tell Prog: “We’re very proud to share with you the new album Unplugged – our first progressive acoustic full album.

“It was a big challenge for us to make this project possible and have worked very hard to be able to concentrate on the emotion of the composition.

“It’s a new way to discover the songs from 2015 album Here Comes The Sun and 2012’s The Dreamer’s Hideaway. We also did a cover of Depeche Mode’s People Are People and there’s also a new original composition titled The Silent Field Of Slaves.”

Unplugged is now available for pre-order via Pelagic Records online store.

Klone will head out on the road later this week for a run of shows in support of the album.

The Unplugged cover

Klone Unplugged tracklist

Immersion Grim Dance People Are People The Silent Field Of Slaves Nebulous Gone Up In Flames Into The Void Fog Come Undone Rocket Smoke Summertime

Feb 11: Cambrai Le Garage Cafe, France

Feb 16: Nantes La Scene Michelet, France

Feb 17: Angers FNAC Showcase

Feb 18: Rennes Le Mondo Blizzarro, France

Mar 10: Tours Le Bar A Mine, France

Mar 11: Paris L’Antenne, France

Mar 29: Nancy M.A.I., France

Mar 31: Nancy La Machine, France

Apr 01: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Apr 02: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium, Netherlands

Apr 06: Poitiers Le Grand Cafe MDE, France

Apr 07: Quimper Le Novamax, France

Apr 14: Limoges La Fourmi, France

Apr 16: Pau Le Cabaret, France

Apr 19: Lyon Ninkasi Kafe, France

Apr 20: Vienne Ninkasi, France

Apr 21: Romans La Cite De La Musique, France

Apr 22: La Garde El Mariachi, France

Apr 28: La Rochelle, L’Aion, France

Apr 29: Niort L’Alternateur, France

May 05: Cueret Metal Culture Fest, France

May 06: Marseille Jas Rod, France

May 07: Montpellier Le Black Out, France

May 18: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France

May 19: Lille El Diablo, France

May 20: Chatellerault MPT, France