Weite share video for the compelling Roter Traum ahead of European dates

Prog fans already taken by US prog quartet Elder or their psych offshoot delving will undoubtedly love prog/psych/kraut quintet Weite.

The band have just shared a video for the compelling Roter Traum ahead of a European tour through Germany, Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands which kicks off this evening in Halle.

The band were formed in 2022 by bassist Ingwer Boysen who recruited Elder's singer and guitarist Nick D'Salvo as a drummer, as well as Elder guitarist and keyboard payer Michael Risberg, both of whom are also members of delving, as is Ingwer Boysen, along with Ben Lubin (Lawns) and Fabien deMenou (Perilymph).

The band released their debut album Assemblage in 2023 and their secind album Oase last year, and their sound has been described as a blend of Canterbury scene prog, krautrock, early electronica, post-rock, and Americana.

"We're really proud of this album and worked super hard to channel all our influences into it: everything from the 70s prog we all love, to krautrock, americana and ambient, among other stuff," says Ben Lubin. "It's definitely much stronger compositionally-speaking because of it, and we're a much better band after gigging over the past year since the first LP came out."

"Weite has come to embody a sort of collective spirit both within the band and within our little Berlin scene - musicians and friends, all in a seemingly rotating cast with each others’ bands, as guest musicians, tour help, etc.," adds DiSalvo. "Each member takes the strengths and experiences from their other projects and pours it into our music, which results in a pretty interesting mashup, especially the longer we play together. “Oase” is for me personally an homage to the little oases in life: the couch, the rehearsal space, and yes, even the Späti - a Berlin biotope, a small convenience store where you can sit and take a break from the daily stress and enjoy a drink, a smoke or a conversation."

You can see all the band's European live dates below.

Oase is available on 180g pink marbled 2LP, on CD and digitally.

Get Oase.

Jan 10: GER Halle Hühnermanhattan

Jan 11: GER Berlin Neue Zukunft

Jan 12: GER Dresden Ostpol

Jan 13: GER Jena KuBa

Jan 14: GER Potsdam Archiv

Jan 15: GER Kiel Hansa48

Jan 16: GER Hamburg Hafenklang

Jan 17: GER Bochum Die Trompete

Jan 18: BEL Leuven Sojo

Jan 19: NED Nijmegen De Onderbroek

Jan 21: GER Darmstadt Bessunger Knabenschule

Jan 22: GER Munich Import Export

Jan 23: GER Würzburg Immerhin

Jan 24: CZE Prague Klub 007

Jan 25: GER Nürnberg Z-Bau